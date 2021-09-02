Twitter Begins Rolling Out Subscription Feature, Super Follows

Twitter has started rolling out it’s Super Follows feature, allowing users to monetize from tweets to an exclusive audience. Twitter users with a huge following will be able to allow interested audience to subscribe to their tweets at a fee.

The tweets will then appear on the timelines of the super followers only. The creators will be able to identify the Super followers by badge that will appear under their names when they post a comment.

Twitter says it is rolling out the feature starting with iOS users in the US. There are plans to roll out the feature to other countries in the coming weeks. Twitter also says that Super Follows will be available on Android and web soon.

Read: Twitter “Super Follow” Accounts To Earn Revenue By Offering Exclusive Content in New Plan

To start off, creators can charge about $2.99 (Sh328) to about $9.99 (1,028) on a monthly basis.

Twitter says the creators will earn up to about 97 percent of the revenue after deductions, and up to 80 percent in addition to othe monetization avenues on the platform in the future.

Super Follows is currently available in the US for users over 18 years with at least 10,000 followers. They should also have tweeted t least 25 times in the last 30 days to be eligible.

Twitter recently launched ticketing on Spaces, another monetization feature allowing Spaces hosts to sell tickets to their audience.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...