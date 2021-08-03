Twitter Partners with News Publishers to Enhance Accuracy of Information on the Platform

Twitter has partnered with Associated Press (AP) and Reuters in its fight against misinformation. The two publications will be tasked with quickly providing credible information on the platform.

Social media companies gave put in more effort to curb the spread of misinformation since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The run up towards the US general elections last year saw the platforms heighten their efforts even further.

Read: Twitter Testing Tiered Label Design for Misleading tweets

Twitter launched Birdwatch in early 2021, a program that would allow users identify and check misinformation on the site.

The new partnership would see the publishers provide accurate information especially on breaking news. The context from the publishers will be strategically placed, including in labels attached to the tweets relating to the trending topic.

This is the first instance where Twitter is collaborating with publishers to enhance the accuracy of information on the platform.

Twitter will work separately with the two publishers, with no interaction between the two parties.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu