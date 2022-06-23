Twitter Testing Long-Form Writing Feature Dubbed ‘Notes’

Twitter is testing a new feature that will allow users to share longer notes with as many as 2,500 words. The company currently limits posts on the platform to 280 characters, and the new feature dubbed ‘Notes’ will come in handy for users who have longer posts to share on the platform.

According to a the announcement made on Twitter, users will be able to create a note by clicking on a ‘write’ tab. They will then be able to embed the note into their tweet and publish. Tweets, videos and images can all be added into a note. Users will also be able to edit the Note after publishing.

✨ Introducing: Notes ✨ We’re testing a way to write longer on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/SnrS4Q6toX — Twitter Write (@TwitterWrite) June 22, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Twitter said the move came as a result of seeing people sharing screenshots whenever they wanted to read a longer text. They also want to keep their users within the app so they don’t have to click an external link to read a text. Currently, users share external posts, screenshots or write long threads when they want to share long-form texts on the platform.

“Since the company’s earliest days, writers have depended on Twitter to share their work, get noticed, be read, create conversation – everything but the actual writing,” the company said.

“With Notes, the goal is to fill in that missing piece.”

The company is also integrating its Newsletter feature, Revue, into Notes. The feature allows writers to embed GIFs, photos and other features into long essays that are accessible on and off twitter.

The trial for Notes is starting with a handful of users in Canada, Ghana, the UK and the US.

