Twitter Limits Number of Posts Users Can View Daily

Twitter has temporarily set a limit on how many tweets users can view in a day.

Unverified accounts are now only allowed to see 600 posts per day, while verified accounts can view 6,000 tweets.

New unverified accounts will be able to view 300 posts per day.

Twitter owner, Elon Musk, has however reviewed the number upwards.

Verified, unverified and new unverified tweeps will view 10,000, 1,000 and 500, posts per day, respectively.

The billionaire explained that the temporary limits were to address “extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation”.

Data scraping is simply the process of obtaining information from the internet.

“We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users,” said Musk.

This was after users were on Friday presented with screens asking them to log in to view Twitter content.

He added: “The reason I set a “View Limit” is because we are all Twitter addicts and need to go outside. I’m doing a good deed for the world here. Also, that’s another view you just use.”

When a user reaches the limit, a message on the page informs them that either “Something went wrong, try reloading,” or “Sorry, you are rate limited. Please wait a few moments then try again.”

