Twitter to Label Confusing or Misleading Tweets

Twitter will now add labels to tweets that are deemed to be confusing or misleading in regards to the Corona virus pandemic.

Twitter had previously announced that it would be removing tweets that spread false information about the Covid-19 and that could have a direct negative impact on users and their safety. The new label will be applied on tweets that are deemed ‘less severe’ but “where people may still be misled or confused,” the company said in a blog post.

The labels on the tweets may read “some or all of the content shared in this tweet conflicts with guidance from public health experts regarding Covid-19.” Users will have the option of clicking for more information.

Like Facebook, Twitter has been at the forefront of curbing the spread of false information and misleading material regarding the global pandemic. Both companies rely on Public health authorities in the determination of misleading content. This strategy exempts them from making decisions about what medical advice is true or not.

Twitter provides a Covid-19 local updates on their home page BY redirecting you to trusted users such as the Public health policy makers and the WHO.

