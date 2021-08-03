Twitter Introduces Third-Party Login Using Google

Twitter users can now sign into the platform using their Google accounts for web and android, and Apple ID for iOS.

The social media network rolled out the beta version of the feature last month, and has now launched it officially.

Twitter announced the latest development on its Twitter support page.

“Now, when you log in or sign up to join the conversation on Twitter, you have the option to use: Your Google Account on the app and on web, or your Apple ID on iOS, and soon on web” the update said.

Sign on with ease and start scrolling your timeline. Now, when you log in or sign up to join the conversation on Twitter, you have the option to use:

▪️ Your Google Account on the app and on web

▪️ Or your Apple ID on iOS, and soon on web pic.twitter.com/Nf56H1ghmY — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 2, 2021

New users can sign up to the app using their google accounts, eliminating the need to create new credentials for the app. Existing users can link to their google accounts, as long as the emails are the same.

Many other websites allow for third party sign-ups from Google and other social media apps. This reduces the number of passwords one person has to remember at any given time.

If you use google login for many websites, it’s important that you ensure the password is airtight, as any compromise can have a trickle down effect, and cause more damage.

