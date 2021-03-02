Twitter Introduces Strike System to Enforce Policies on Covid-19 Misinformation

Twitter has announced that it will start labeling tweets that contain misinformation regarding Covid-19 vaccines. The social media platform said the move was an extension of its efforts to remove the “most harmful COVID-19 misleading information from the service.”

Twitter also said it was introducing a strike system that would determine when further enforcement action is necessary. The strike system will also educate users on Twitter’s policies and help them avoid going against them.

“Through the use of the strike system, we hope to educate people on why certain content breaks our rules so they have the opportunity to further consider their behavior and their impact on the public conversation,” Twitter said in a blog post.

The tech company said its team members would apply the labels and use the assessment to inform automated tools.

“Our goal is to eventually use both automated and human review to address content that violates our COVID-19 vaccine misinformation rules. Machine-learning and automated language processing takes time to be effective. As such, we will begin with English-language content first and use this same process as we work to expand to other languages and cultural contexts over time. ”

Twitter said the labels would appear on the marked content, and possibly link to resourceful accounts providing trustworthy information.

The Covid-19 policies will be enforced based on the number of strikes an account has accrued.

One strike: no account-level action

Two strikes: 12-hour account lock

Three strikes: 12-hour account lock

Four strikes: 7-day account lock

Five or more strikes: permanent suspension

