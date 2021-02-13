Twitter In A Frenzy After Raymond Moi Faulted Baringo MCAs For Rejecting BBI Yet Area Is Poor

Raymond Moi, Rongai Member of Parliament and former President Daniel Moi’s son has thrown social media into a frenzy with remarks regarding the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

In a video that has since gone viral, Raymond Moi has faulted Baringo MCAs for rejecting BBI yet the area is poor.

“Mimi nashangaa na hii watu wa Baringo. Hii Baringo ni county yenye umaskini sana na wanakataa BBI,” he said.

Raymond Moi is a buffoon. An elder who left a kid Gideon Moi to tawala nyumba yao. No wonder he can afford this childish talk over his own people. Kumbafu…. pic.twitter.com/6MtMJcv4Q1 — Elijah Okemwa (@elijahnokemwa) February 13, 2021

The Rongai MP’s sentiments were not taken lightly by a section of social media users who accused him of using his privileges to undermine his people instead of developing them.

For instance, one Twitter user reminded him that his father had been President and ruled the country for 24 years yet there are no significant developments that he instigated.

“You can imagine Raymond Moi, son of president Moi confidently calling people of Baringo poor and stupid yet his father ruled for 24 years,” a Twitter user wrote.



You can imagine Raymond Moi, son of president Moi confidenly calling people of Baringo poor and stupid yet his father ruled for 24 years. https://t.co/5iO5DYffcV — TILINGI 🐘🐘🐘 (@ArapTilingi) February 12, 2021

Raymond Moi stooped very low,he termed Baringo is the poorest County. The residents worshipped his father for 30 years,he was the president he did exactly nothing to change the situation. His brother the voting machine has been the senator for 10 yrs amefanya nini?? — Evans Miloo Rutto🇰🇪 (@Evans_miloo) February 13, 2021

Others questioned the significant changes the BBI would bring yet for over 30 years Kenyans have been experiencing the same challenges of poverty, unemployment, inadequate medical facilities, tribalism among others.

On Thursday, Baringo became the first County Assembly to shoot down the BBI Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2020, after a chaotic session.

Reports indicated the House voted overwhelmingly against the Bill with 30 MCAs voting no and only five voting yes.

Five ward representatives did not participate in the Thursday exercise.

Chaos erupted immediately after the counting process was completed, forcing police officers to lob teargas canisters into the assembly.

This forced MCAs and members of the press who were covering the proceedings to scamper for safety.

Earlier, the session took a 30-minute break after Jubilee and KANU MCAs clashed.

KANU MCAs, who are the minority in the House, accused their Jubilee counterparts of a plot to reject the Bill before the requisite public participation.

