Twitter Hate Speech Rules Expanded To Include Race, Ethnicity

Twitter has expanded hate speech rules to include language that discriminates against people based on race and ethnicity.

Through a Statement, Twitter pledged to continually surface potentially violent content through proactive means.

Further, Twitter indicated that if an account repeatedly breaks the rules and policies stipulated, it will be locked temporarily or the account suspended.

“We will require Tweets like those below to be removed from Twitter when they are reported to us.”We will also continue to surface potentially violative content through proactive detection and automation,” the statement reads.

It further adds, “While we encourage people to express themselves freely on Twitter, abuse, harassment and hateful conduct continue to have no place on our service. We create our rules to keep people safe on Twitter, and they continuously evolve to reflect the realities of the world we operate within.”

Our rules continually evolve to help keep people safe. Today, we’re expanding our hateful conduct policy to address language that dehumanizes people on the basis of race, ethnicity, or national origin. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) December 2, 2020

Earlier in March, Twitter ideally expanded its rules and policies to include language that dehumanizes on the basis of age, disability, or disease.

