Twitter ‘Flocks’ to Allow Users Limit Tweets to Trusted Friends

Twitter is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to share content with a specific group of followers. Dubbed “Flocks” the feature which is a bit similar to Instagram’s close friends, will allow users to share tweets with up to 150 people.

The feature is currently in beta testing and it is still not clear if and when it will be rolled out. However, a section of users among them reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi have shared a sneak peek of what users can expect with the new feature.

Twitter Flocks will allow users to add their preferred contacts to the group where they will be able to see and interact with specific tweets. Users can add and remove their contacts to and from ‘Flocks’ at will. The followers will get a notification when they are added to the group, but will not get one if they are removed from ‘Flocks’.

Recently, Twitter announced that it was working on a ‘Communities’ feature that will enable users to join groups based on similar interests. Unlike ‘Flocks’, communities allow Twitter users to launch specific discussions as opposed to broadcasting specific matters to the entire timeline.

Twitter is yet to give any official communication regarding ‘Flocks’ but if the beta test is successful, the company could start rolling it out soon.

