Twitter Fleets to Be Discontinued on August 3

Twitter has announced plans to discontinue its stories version, fleets, just a few months after launch. The company said in a tweet that the feature would no longer be available from August 3.

“We’re removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff we’re sorry or you’re welcome.” Twitter announced via a tweet.

Fleets was launched last year with the intention of making engaging more users. However, the social networking company said that it had not made a difference, and that they would be focusing on other developments.

“We hoped Fleets would encourage more people to join the conversation, but that wasn’t the case. So we’re removing them and focusing on improving other parts of Twitter.” The tweet read.

Fleets is similar to the stories feature on Instagram and Facebook, where users post content that disappears after 24 hours. Twitter is known for real-time engagement, and might have been a hard sell for a feature that relies heavily on images and videos.

