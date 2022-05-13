Twitter Fires Two Top Executives ahead Of Elon Musk Takeover

Two Twitter executive have confirmed their departure from the company ahead of Elon Musk’s official takeover. Kayvon Beykpour who was in charge of Twitter’s consumer division and Bruce Falck, who oversaw revenue operations at the firm confirmed that they had been asked to leave.

Mr. Beykpour added that he is currently on paternity leave and was disappointed after Twitter CEO Parag Aggrawal fired him, saying he wanted to take the company in a different direction.

Interrupting my paternity leave to share some final @twitter-related news: I’m leaving the company after over 7 years. — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) May 12, 2022

The company announced that it had also paused all hiring, except for business critical roles.

“We can confirm that Kayvon Beykpour and Bruce Falck are leaving Twitter. Jay Sullivan is the new GM of Bluebird and interim GM of Goldbird. Effective this week, we are pausing most hiring and backfills, except for business critical roles. We are pulling back on non-labor costs to ensure we are being responsible and efficient.” a Twitter Spokesperson, Adrian Zamora confirmed in a statement to the media.

Elon Musk on Thursday announced that he was mulling bringing former US President Donald Trump back on the platform, saying that even though a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, he still believes Trump should be restored to Twitter.

