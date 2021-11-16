No More Disappearing Tweets as Twitter Prevents Auto-refreshing of Feed

Twitter recently announced that it was working on fixing disappearing tweets from the fees. The company seems to have made good its word and updated the platform to prevent auto-refreshing of the timelines while users are reading the tweets.

Let’s talk about Tweets disappearing from view mid-read when the timeline seems to auto-refresh. We know it’s a frustrating experience, so we’re working on changing it. Over the next two months, we’ll be rolling out updates to the way we show you Tweets so they don’t disappear. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 22, 2021

Read: Instagram Combines IGTV and Newsfeed Videos to New Format Dubbed Instagram Videos

Twitter had said they understood how frustrating the experience was, especially when a user was still halfway reading a tweet and ithe feed refreshed making it disappear.

Users will now be able to load new tweets by clicking on a counter bar at the top of their existing tweets on the timeline. The pop-up indicates the number of new tweets on top of the top most tweet, allowing users to click and push the existing tweets further down the timeline.

The feature has been rolled out to all android, iOS and Web users.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...