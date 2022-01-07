Twitter Working on a Feature to Allow Users to React to Embedded Tweets with Photos or Videos

Twitter is rolling out a new feature dubbed ‘quote tweet with reaction’ which allows users to react to a tweet using a photo or a video. Under the normal tweet, the retweet menu will give users a new ‘quote tweet with reaction’ option alongside the usual ‘retweet’ and ‘quote tweet’.

Once you click on the new option, a new screen will launch allowing you to take a photo or a video with a copy of the tweet embedded on it. Users also have the option of adding media from their gallery. The company announced the feature on its platform, giving users an idea of how it would work.

Tweet reaction videos can now start on Twitter! Testing on iOS: when you tap the Retweet icon, choose “Quote Tweet with reaction” to create and customize your very own Tweet Take –– a reaction video (or photo) with the Tweet embedded. pic.twitter.com/1E30F8rKYh — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 6, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Read: Instagram Enables Twitter Card Preview for Content Posted on Twitter

Here is a screenshot from an example of a reaction video from a Twitter lead.

The feature, which is similar to TikTok’s video replies and has also been adopted by Instagram’s Reels. For now, Twitter says it is testing the ‘quote tweet with reaction’ with a bunch of iOS users on the platform.

Twitter recently announced that it is also working on changing the way users tweet, by allowing them to compose a tweet from the main timeline as opposed to launching a new page to compose a new tweet.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...