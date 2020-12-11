Twitter Enables Snapchat Users to Add Tweets As Stickers on Snaps

Twitter users will now be able to add tweets as a sticker to their snaps on snapchat. Before, if you wanted to add a tweet to your snap, you would have to take a screenshot and share it without accessing Snapchat’s camera or editing features.

The new feature is quite easy to use. To add a tweet to your snap, press the share button on a public tweet and select the Snapchat icon from the list provided.

You can then proceed to create your Snap as usual except this time, you will have your tweet appearing as a sticker on the snap.

After creating your snap with your tweet, you can send it to your friends or add it to your story as usual. Whoever views it can also go to the tweet by swiping up.

The feature will first be available on iOS, and Twitter says it will be testing the same on Instagram stories soon.

