Twitter Enables Sharing Tweets Directly to Instagram Stories for iOS Users

Twitter users can now share their tweets directly to Instagram stories
iPhone users can now share their tweets directly to their Instagram Stories, Twitter has announced through the social media platform.

KahawaTungu reported earlier that Twitter had started testing the feature in December 2020, now the company is rolling it out to iOS users. According to a Twitter spokesperson “People come to Twitter to see and talk about what’s happening in the world, and that conversation shouldn’t be limited to one place.”

Twitter users can already share their tweets to Snapchat as the company disclosed that it is also testing sharing on Whatsapp for android users.

“This will make it easier and faster to share the conversation happening on Twitter with your audience, wherever they are.” the spokesperson said.

To share your tweets on IG stories, tap on the share icon beneath every tweet, and once the share option appears, tap on the Instagram stories option.

The feature will help users to share their thoughts across apps easily, without having to use up a lot of storage on their phones.

Written by Vanessa Murrey

