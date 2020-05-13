Twitter Employees Allowed To Work From Home Forever Post COVID-19

Twitter has told its employees that they can work from home forever, if they wish.

In a statement, the social media company said that it was among the first to implement the WFH (Work From Home) model due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but did not anticipate being among the first to return to offices.

The company said that if the employees’ roles and situations allowed them to work from home forever, then they would make it happen.

“If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it’s safe to return,” the statement read.

The company said that the offices will not be open before September, save for a few exceptions. They added that once they open, it will be “careful, intentional, office by office, and gradual”.

It said that business travel would not be there before September, and if so, for a very few exceptions; and no in-person company events are to be held for the rest of 2020.

“We’re proud of the early action we took to protect the health of our employees and our communities. That will remain our top priority as we work through the unknowns of the coming months,” the statement read further.

The company had already accepted the idea of a remote workforce even before the COVID-19 pandemic. During the company’s fourth quarter 2019 earnings call in February, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey embraced the idea of working remotely while expressing dissatisfaction that most of Twitter’s employees are based in San Francisco.

“Our concentration in San Francisco is not serving us any longer, and we will strive to be a far more distributed workforce, which we will use to improve our execution,” he expressed in February.

Other tech giants have also updated their staff on work from home measures in the future. Experts expect remote working to become more common with reduced business travel for companies.

Facebook announced last week that its employees will be allowed to work from home for the rest of 2020, while Google said that they expected a gradual return of their employees to the office from June, but that some of them would probably be working from home for the rest of the year.

