Twitter Down for a Section of Users

Social networking site, Twitter is down. Some of the errors users are getting when trying to navigate the site include “The webpage is not available.” and “This site can’t be reached.” Downdetector has already recorded numerous reports within this short period.

In Kenya, the site started having issues a few minutes to 3 pm and the complaints from UK rose to about 4,500 within the same period.

A section of users are able to access the social network, however, others are experiencing the outages affecting the app, website and servers.

Twitter has not commented on the matter

