in TECH

Twitter Down for Some Users

twitter, pedophilia
Twitter. [Courtesy]

Twitter has been down for a few hours now. The company alerted users through its Twitter support account saying that it was working to resolve the issue.

“Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon.”

Read: Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs Hit By Massive Outage

Downdetector said at least 40,000 people had been affected by the outage. Locally, some users have reported that their tweets are going into drafts, while some said the network was glitchy.

 

 

 

The company has not offered any reason for its services going down.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Twitter

Written by Vanessa Murrey

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Nigerian Preacher TB Joshua’s YouTube Account Suspended for “Curing Homosexuals”

KTDA Demands Release of Four ICT Staff Held at HQs