Twitter Down for Some Users

Twitter has been down for a few hours now. The company alerted users through its Twitter support account saying that it was working to resolve the issue.

“Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon.”

Downdetector said at least 40,000 people had been affected by the outage. Locally, some users have reported that their tweets are going into drafts, while some said the network was glitchy.

Tweets going into drafts. Anyone experiencing the same? — Juma G 🇰🇪 (@jumaf3) April 17, 2021

Tweets not going thru. Even from side on Android — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) April 17, 2021

Twitter keeps telling me I cannot tweet a duplicate tweet yet it’s the first time am posting it…iko shida ama am alone? — Wangûra… (@Stan_Subru) April 17, 2021

The company has not offered any reason for its services going down.

