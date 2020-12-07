Twitter Discontinues New Conversations Layout, Turns Off Prototype App Twttr

Twitter has announced plans to discontinue the new threaded conversations layout that was launched this year. The social media network made the announcement via a tweet on its Twitter support page.

“Your feedback shapes Twitter,” the tweet said, “We asked and you let us know this reply layout wasn’t it, as it was harder to read and join conversations. So we’ve turned off this format to work on other ways to improve conversations on Twitter.”

Twitter launched the new layout for threaded conversations earlier this year, with an aim of making the conversations more organized and easier to follow. The company wanted to make it easier for users to read and follow dialogues easily through the feature.

The feature had been in testing for over a year on Twitter’s prototype app, twttr. Twitter announced that they were also turning off the prototype, advising users on Twttr to switch to the main app to keep up with what is happening.

“We appreciate the feedback you gave us through this run of our prototype app twttr. For now we’re turning it off so we can work on new tests to improve the conversation experience on Twitter.

If you’re using twttr, switch to the main Twitter app to keep up with what’s happening.” the company said in a tweet.

