Twitter Direct Messages Get New Updates

Twitter has announced that it will soon start rolling out some changes to its direct messages. In the update, users will be able to send messages to multiple people in separate conversations.

Users will be able to send a tweet or one message to up to 20 individuals at once, just like broadcast messages.

Currently, users can only send the same messages to multiple users if it is a group chat which means everyone else gets to see replies from the other people. The new update maintain privacy and still achieve the one-on-one kind of conversation.

The company is also introducing a quick scroll button, message grouping and a prompt to ‘add reaction’ to the messages. Twitter will also remove the time stamps for iOS users, and instead group messages by date to reduce clutter.

The updates will be rolled out to a section of users first, with the broadcast messages feature rolling out for both Android and iOS.

Twitter has in the last few months rolled out audio voice messages in India, with plans to roll out the feature globally.

