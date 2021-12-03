Twitter Deactivates Accounts Associated with State-Sponsored Operations in Six Countries

Twitter has said that it has deactivated a number of accounts associated with state-sponsored information operations. Russia, China, Tanzania, Uganda, Mexico, and Venezuela used the 3,465 accounts to perform state-linked operations.

All data and information linked with the operations have been permanently taken off the social networking site, according to the company.

268 Tanzanian accounts used to file bad faith claims against members and supporters of FichuaTanzania, a human rights organization that exposes violations in the nation, were among those terminated.

In Uganda, 418 accounts in favor of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) were deactivated

With 2,048 accounts, China had the highest number of inauthentic accounts. According to Twitter, the accounts were used to promote the Chinese Communist Party’s agenda about the plight of the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang.

16 Russian accounts were removed for attempting to infiltrate the political conversation in the Central African Republic with pro-Russian opinions, while 50 more from the same country attempted to criticize the Libyan government.

277 pro-government accounts in Venezuela used third-party software to promote the government’s official narrative. The accounts and the “Twitter Patria” software that was used to access the accounts and the newsfeed were removed, according to Twitter.

