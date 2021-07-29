Twitter Could Soon Allow Users to Shop Directly from the Platform

Twitter is testing a new shopping module that will allow users to display and sell products from the app. The shopping section will be located on top of the user profile, allowing visitors to browse through the products and shop on the platform.

The company says it is testing the function starting with iOS users.

Come to Twitter to Tweet, follow along with live events, and now…to shop. We’re testing Shop Module on iOS. Get the products you want from the places you love –– right from a brand’s profile. pic.twitter.com/2ZS8v7NIWs — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 28, 2021

“We’re testing Shop Module on iOS. Get the products you want from the places you love –– right from a brand’s profile.” Twitter said.

“People talk about products on Twitter every day, so we’re excited about how this early exploration of the Shop Module can build a bridge between people talking about and discovering products on Twitter to actually purchasing them.”

The company is piloting the test with a small number of US shops.

Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp have also been working on shopping modules on their platforms since last year.

Twitter recently announced that it was working on a host of features. The company this year launched its audio feature, Spaces. It is currently rolling out Super Follows, which is a subscription service for users who wish to access exclusive content.

