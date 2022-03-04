Twitter Could Soon Add a New Podcasts Tab on the Platform

Twitter is reportedly working on enhancing its existing audio features. After launching Spaces and Audio tweets in 2020, the company seems to be focusing on bringing podcasts to the app.

According to screenshots shared by reverse engineer Jane Wong, the company is looking to add a sparate podcast tab on the app. However, the tab appears to replace the Spaces icon with a the podcast microphone icon on the bottom navigation app.

Twitter is working on Podcasts tab pic.twitter.com/64tTd3XPdu — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 2, 2022

It is however not clear how podcasts would be shown on the site or if Space will be included in any way. Live Spaces normally appear at the top of Twitter feeds.

Recorded Spaces are currently available but only for 30 days. Podcasts will also give users the chance to listen at their own leisure, as opposed to attending the current live Spaces before time runs out.

It is still not clear if Twitter will roll out the feature publicly, and how the podcasts would be positioned on the platform.

Spaces is one of the company’s most successful feature. The company allows all Twitter users to host and attend a live Spaces session. In Kenya, Spaces have given users a medium through which they can discuss politics, business, lifestyle and even mental health issues.

