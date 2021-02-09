Twitter Considering Adding Subscription Fees For Tweet-deck Users

Twitter is considering adding subscription fees for tweet-deck users to increase revenue beyond just ads.

A report by Hill Media reveals that the move is aimed to increase revenue durability. The fees may include subscriptions among others that will enable users and businesses to explore and access new features.

“You will see us continue to research and experiment with ways to further diversify our revenue beyond ads in 2021 and beyond,” Twitter’s revenue product lead Bruce Falck is quoted by the publication.

In yet another report by Bloomberg, Twitter was also said to consider adding revenue through charging other advanced charges such as the ‘undo send’ or profile-customization options.

This includes other advanced features that will enable one to manage multiple accounts and schedule tweets for the future.

Earlier, Twitter took its fight against fake news a notch higher by involving users. Through a new feature called birdwatch, the app allows one to submit notes on false or misleading tweets.

Acknowledging that the system would have to be “resistant to manipulation attempts”, Twitter launched the pilot with a small group of users in the US.

“We know this might be messy and have problems at times, but we believe this is a model worth trying,” Twitter said.

Twitter said the new approach would help them curb misleading information faster. Users will be able to flag the tweets they believe are false or misleading and provide evidence to the contrary. They will also be able to discuss the tweets with others on a separate 'birdwatch' site. "Eventually we aim to make notes visible directly on Tweets for the global Twitter audience when there is consensus from a broad and diverse set of contributors," Twitter said.