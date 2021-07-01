Twitter Confirms Problems on the Site for Some Users

If you have been on Twitter this morning, you may have noticed that tweets cannot load on profiles. If you click on a specific tweet, you also cannot comment or see any comments from other people.

Twitter has confirmed through its support profile that there is a problem loading profile tweets.

“Profiles’ Tweets may not be loading for some of you on web and we’re currently working on a fix. Thanks for sticking with us!”

Profiles’ Tweets may not be loading for some of you on web and we’re currently working on a fix. Thanks for sticking with us! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 1, 2021

Downdetector reports that the problem has been reported since about 5am this morning and has affected close to 6,000 people.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu