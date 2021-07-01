in TECH

Twitter Confirms Problems on the Site for Some Users

Twitter Verified

If you have been on Twitter this morning,  you may have noticed that tweets cannot load on profiles. If you click on a specific tweet, you also cannot comment or see any comments from other people.

Twitter has confirmed through its support profile that there is a problem loading profile tweets.

“Profiles’ Tweets may not be loading for some of you on web and we’re currently working on a fix. Thanks for sticking with us!”

Downdetector reports that the problem has been reported since about 5am this morning and has affected close to 6,000 people.

Written by Vanessa Murrey

