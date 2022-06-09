Twitter to Comply with Musk’s Demands to Verify Bot Numbers

Twitter is planning to comply to Elon Musk’s wishes in efforts to end a stalemate threatening a $44 billion deal between the two entities. The company will reportedly offer Musk full access to its massive stream of data comprising more that 500 million tweets per day, according to The Washington Post.

Earlier during the week, several publications reported that the Tesla Boss was threatening to pull out of the agreement citing inaccuracy in the number of bots and fake accounts in Twitter’s reports.

“As Twitter’s prospective owner, Mr Musk is clearly entitled to the requested data to enable him to prepare for transitioning Twitter’s business to his ownership and to facilitate his transaction financing. To do both, he must have a complete and accurate understanding of the very core of Twitter’s business model – its active user base,” Musk’s lawyer Mike Ringler wrote in a letter.

Read: Elon Musk Stalls Twitter Bid Pending Verification of Bot Numbers

According to a source who spoke to The Washington Post anonymously, the information could be availed to Musk as soon as this week. Currently, about two dozen companies pay for access to the data consisting of a real-time record of tweets but also information about the devices from which they tweet, as well as information about the accounts that tweet.

Musk’s legal team say that the info is crucial as it will shed a light on the actual number of bots and spam activity on the platform, a figure that could influence the company’s ad revenue.

The billionaire started casting doubts on Twitter’s bot accounts figures weeks ago after signing the agreement to buy the company. He revealed plans to conduct his own private assessment to ascertain the actual numbers. The claims were met with mixed reactions, with a section of Twitter stakeholders claiming that he was using the allegations to arm twist the company to negotiate for a lower bid.

Read also: Tesla Boss, Elon Musk Impersonators Reportedly Scammed Users of More than $2 Million Since October 2020

“Twitter has and will continue to cooperatively share information with Mr. Musk to consummate the transaction in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement.” CEO Parag Agrawal said in a statement.

Twitter said that it intends to “close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement at the agreed price and terms.”

Musk claims that the actual figure of spam accounts is much higher, possibly as high as 90%. Musk previously stated that the acquisition “cannot proceed” unless the company provides “proof” of its spam metric.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...