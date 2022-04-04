Twitter Working on Collaborations Feature to Allow Users Co-Author Tweets

Twitter is working on a new feature that will allow users to co-author tweets. The social media platform confirmed the news, saying the feature dubbed ‘collaborations’ will make it easier for corporate companies and influencers to post sponsored content.

The feature already exists on Instagram since 2021 when the platform started allowing content creators to post in collaboration with corporate accounts.

Reverse Engineer Alessandro Paluzzi discovered the feature and shared a screenshot of how it would appear. To collaborate, a user can invite another account so long as the account is public and they follow each other. The tweet will be published once it has been accepted, and they will be listed as co-authors and the tweet will be shared with their followers. Both profile displays from the accounts will be shown on the top left of the post.

It is still not clear when Twitter might roll out the feature, but it could be soon.

