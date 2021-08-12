Twitter Rolls out New Chirp Font, Colours in Latest Redesign

Twitter is rolling out an all-new chirp font as part of a broader brand refresh unveiled in January. Some users may have already noticed that their browsing experience on the app may be different.

“Notice anything different? Today, we released a few changes to the way Twitter looks on the web and on your phone.,” Twitter said on Thursday.

“Chirp strikes the balance between messy and sharp to amplify the fun and irreverence of a Tweet, but can also carry the weight of seriousness when needed,” Twitter said in a blog post.

The company also said it had updated its colours to give more contrast and less blue in order to draw attention to photos and videos shared on the platform.

“We’re also rolling out new colours soon, giving you a fresh palette. Our new buttons are in high contrast too. Now the most important actions you can take stand out,” Twitter said.

This means that functional keys such as the follow button now stand out a bit more helping you notice what actions you have taken at a glance.

Twitter also said as part of its redesign, it had cleaned up a lot of visual clutter.

“There are fewer grey backgrounds and unnecessary divider lines. We also increased space to make the text easier to read. This is only the start of more visual updates as Twitter becomes more centred on you and what you have to say!” it said.

The changes are being rolled out to all users globally, and some users can already see the new redesign and fonts.

