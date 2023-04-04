Twitter Bird Logo Replaced with Doge Meme

Twitter users woke up to an unfamiliar face looking back at them.

The popular “bird” has been replaced with that of a doge. The doge meme became an internet sensation in 2013. The meme consists of a picture of a Shiba Inu dog.

The emoji is also the official logo of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which is suing Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

According to Reuters, the doge logo emerged on the website two days after Musk requested that a judge dismiss a $258 billion racketeering case accusing him of operating a pyramid scheme to support Dogecoin.

Read: More Countries Issued Legal Demands for Personal Twitter Data in 2021- Report

With a market cap of more than $13 billion, dogecoin is the eighth-most valuable cryptocurrency, according to CoinMarketCap.com. Musk has promoted dogecoin and occasionally tweets about the cryptocurrency.

According to CNBC, Tesla declared that starting in December 2021, a number of its products would be paid for with dogecoin. The announcement led to a rise in dogecoin by more than 20%.

Musk published a chat from a year ago with a follower on his official account in which the follower recommended that he acquire Twitter and modify its logo.

The changes are yet to take effect on mobile devices.

