Twitter Rolls Out Trolls Autoblocking Feature, Safety Mode to More Users

Twitter is expanding its Safety mode feature to more users after rolling out the Beta version in September last year. The feature allows users to temporarily block accounts that send harmful and abusive tweets.

“Since the initial rollout of the Safety Mode beta in September, we’ve learned that some people want help identifying unwelcome interactions,” Twitter spokesperson Tatiana Britt told The Verge.

The safety mode will crack down on abusive trolls who bombard users with hateful uninvited comments and block them for seven days. The feature will assess the relationship between the tweet author and the person commenting before action is applied. Accounts followed by the author or with frequent engagement will be exempted. Read: Nigerian Rights Group Seeking to Compel Gov’t to Make Public Twitter Restoration Agreement

The process is completely automated, and can be enabled or disabled based on preference. It will make it easier for creators to focus on sharing posts on the platform.

The Beta version was rolled out to about 750 people initially, but the company now says that it will be expanding it to at least half US, UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand’s population.

“For this reason, our technology will now proactively identify potentially harmful or uninvited replies, and prompt people in the beta to consider enabling Safety Mode. This update further reduces the burden on people dealing with unwelcome interactions.” Britt said.

The company has not shared details of a global rollout, but it seems Beta testers are already finding the Safety mode feature quite helpful in preventing harassment.

