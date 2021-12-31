Twitter Asserts Africa Presence with Launch of @TwitterGhana Handle, Afrochella Partnership

Twitter is stamping it’s presence in Africa with a new @TwitterGhana handle and Afrochela partnership in a new campaign.

The tech giant which opened it’s first African offices in Ghana in 2020 went live with several billboards across the country bearing actual tweets from users in Ghana this week.

Twitter says it will leverage it’s existing products such as Spaces, recently launched features such as custom emoji and GIF to bring to Life its global strategy of ‘What’s happening’

Twitter also rolled out a series of hashmoji such as #Afrochella #Afrochella2021 and #Afrochella21 and GIFs which will be used to trend and follow the Afrochella.

“With a series of live events on the platform and on-site activations lined up, Twitter will be at the heart of Afrochella conversations, providing real-time, beat-by-beat coverage of activities, driven by the vibrant African and Diasporan communities expected to bring color to the festival,” the company said in an email.

Twitter launched it’s Africa Presence in Africa about a year ago in Ghana. At the time, the company said it was keen on immersing itself into the community

“To truly serve the public conversation, we must be more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the continent.” Twitter said at the time.

