Twitter Could Soon Allow Users to Add Photos, Videos to Same Tweet

Twitter could soon allow users to attach photos and videos to the same tweet. The company is working on the mixed media tweets alongside a number of features including Status updates. According to 9to5Google, the mixed media capability was spotted by Developer Dylan Roussel.

The update spotted on Twitter Android shows that users can attach up to four pictures or one video in the same tweet, but not both a still image and video.

There are also new developments to Twitter’s status feature which is under development. Images show that users will have options to ‘discover’ and ‘join’ a status that is displayed on a profile.

The @Twitter Android app also started adding support for mixing medias in tweets (videos and photos in the same tweet) pic.twitter.com/pwfWysPoap — Dylan Roussel 🇺🇦 (@evowizz) May 4, 2022

The publication also spotted a feature that allows users to give awards to tweets. The award is symbolized by a gift icon which appears alongside the retweet, like and share buttons. It is not clear whether the award feature will be used to monetize content on the app, or it will be exclusive to the subscription option, Twitter Blue.

Another feature spotted is the option for users to list their pronouns. Many Twitter users already share their preferred pronouns with their display names or on the bio.

The features are all being tested and could be rolled out in the future if approved.

