Twitter Adds “Human Touch” By Releasing New Voice Feature

Twitter has debuted an interesting future that will add on to the way we tweet. The new feature allows users to post their thoughts and ideas by voice.

Everyone on the social media platform will soon have access to the voice feature, which will give you the option of sharing audio recordings of up to 140 seconds directly to your feed to accompany the texts, GIF, videos and photos you can already share with your followers.

According to twitter, the new feature is designed to add ‘a human touch’ to using the platform.

“There’s a lot that can be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text, so we hope voice Tweeting will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike,” Twitter staffers wrote in the blog post.”

“Whether it’s #storytime about your encounter with wild geese in your neighbourhood, a journalist sharing breaking news, or a first-hand account from a protest, we hope voice Tweeting gives you the ability to share your perspectives quickly and easily with your voice.”

Some users however, have already raised their concerns over the introduction of the new feature. According to some tweeps, the feature could be misused. Jason Koebler from Vice raised questions about the moderation of the voice recording as Twitter has been criticized in the past for inadequately monitoring tweets from users.

Marginalized groups such as LGBTQ, Women and people of colour have various experiences over the year of having to put up with targeted harassment, abusive language and death threats.

Another issue of concern is that the voice tweets seem not to have an accessibility feature for users who are deaf and hard of hearing to allow them read what the audio posts say through closed captioning.

Twitter enables users to compose descriptions of visual content in efforts to make the content accessible to users who are visually impaired.

The voice feature is currently available to a limited group of iOS users but the company says it will be rolled out to all Twitter users in the coming weeks.

