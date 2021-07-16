Twitter Adds Captions for Voice Tweets Feature on iOS

Twitter has made a new development in its voice messaging feature. The app has enabled captions for all voice tweets in the supported languages: English, Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese, Turkish, Arabic, Hindi, French, Indonesian, Korean, and Italian.

“As part of our ongoing work to make Twitter accessible for everyone, we’re rolling out automated captions for Voice Tweets to iOS,” Twitter’s head of global accessibility Gurpreet Kaur said in a statement.

“Though it’s still early and we know it won’t be perfect at first, it’s one of many steps we’re taking to expand and strengthen accessibility across our service, and we look forward to continuing our journey to create a truly inclusive service.”

Read: Twitter Fleets to Be Discontinued on August 3

The voice tweets feature, which was released in June 2020 is only available for iOS users. The company was sharply criticized by accessibility advocates for not including captions at the time.

Users who are interested in seeing the captions on a voice tweet can tap the CC icon at the top right corner of the window. The captions will start generating automatically for new voice tweets but will not appear for the ones made prior to the update.

Twitter already activated captions for its audio feature, Spaces.

