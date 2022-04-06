It Was Not an April Fools’ Prank, Twitter is Adding an Edit Button

Turns out Twitter’s announcement on April Fools’ Day was no prank at all. The company is actually working on an edit button. This is undoubtedly the most requested feature on the platform. Twitter took to its communications page to make the announcement again, after the first announcement on April 1 was met with speculation.

now that everyone is asking… yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year! no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉 we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

The edit button will allow users fix their typos or errors without deleting their tweets.

“Edit has been the most requested Twitter feature for many years. People want to be able to fix (sometimes embarrassing) mistakes, typos and hot takes in the moment. They currently work around this by deleting and tweeting again,” Twitter Head of Consumer Products, Jay Sullivan, said.

He indicated that the feature would be subject to controls such as time limits and transparency about what has been edited as the button could also be misused to alter the record of the public conversation.

“Therefore, it will take time and we will be actively seeking input and adversarial thinking in advance of launching Edit. We will approach this feature with care and thoughtfulness and we will share updates as we go,” he said.

In fact, Twitter former CEO Jack Dorsey was so reluctant to add the edit button, saying it would allow users to change a tweet’s meaning after it gets shared. In 2020, he said that the edit button would “probably never” be added.

Twitter’s latest and largest shareholder Elon Musk conducted a poll this week, asking users whether they wanted an edit button. Despite the resounding ‘yes’, Twitter comms was quick to let netizens know that the development of the button was not because of ‘a poll;.

