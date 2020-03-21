in NEWS

Mixed Reactions After Tweep Reports Drunk Uber Driver (Video)

99 Views

Uber [IMAGE/ COURTESY]

While the government is tackling the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, others have taken this time to get their groove on.

For example, a tweet Mura Kariuki hailed a taxi via the cab-hailing app Uber only for his driver to show up drunk.

In a video shared on Twitter, the driver of KCU 968W denies being intoxicated. His excuse was he was sleepy.

An inquisitive Kariuki threatens to report the unidentified driver to Uber, who then gets defensive.

After a few confrontational seconds, the driver dismisses the client and asks him to “report to my mama.”

The exchange goes on for a few more seconds when Kariuki snatched the driver’s car keys forcing him to storm out of the car.

According to Kariuki, the uproar on social media caused the US based company to respond.

“Uber just called. Because of this commotion y’all caused here. Because of the negativity, Uber may decide to be more vigilant who they allow to decide the fates of many. Social media forces corporations to act. This may save more lives than just mine.

“That’s why I posted,” he wrote.

Uber, replying to the thread said they will further assist Kariuki via direct message.

“Hi there, thanks for letting us know about this. We’ve followed up via DM and will assist you further there,” Uber wrote.

But some tweeps felt the driver should not have been punished, instead Kariuki should have tried to find out why he (Uber Driver) was inebriated in the morning.

Others applauded Kariuki for staying vigilant.

Here are their comments:

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Kenya to Receive Sh18 Billion Donation From US To Solve Crisis
uhuru

Here Is Today’s National Prayer Day Program At State House