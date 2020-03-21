Mixed Reactions After Tweep Reports Drunk Uber Driver (Video)

While the government is tackling the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, others have taken this time to get their groove on.

For example, a tweet Mura Kariuki hailed a taxi via the cab-hailing app Uber only for his driver to show up drunk.

In a video shared on Twitter, the driver of KCU 968W denies being intoxicated. His excuse was he was sleepy.

An inquisitive Kariuki threatens to report the unidentified driver to Uber, who then gets defensive.

After a few confrontational seconds, the driver dismisses the client and asks him to “report to my mama.”

The exchange goes on for a few more seconds when Kariuki snatched the driver’s car keys forcing him to storm out of the car.

According to Kariuki, the uproar on social media caused the US based company to respond.

“Uber just called. Because of this commotion y’all caused here. Because of the negativity, Uber may decide to be more vigilant who they allow to decide the fates of many. Social media forces corporations to act. This may save more lives than just mine.

“That’s why I posted,” he wrote.

Uber, replying to the thread said they will further assist Kariuki via direct message.

“Hi there, thanks for letting us know about this. We’ve followed up via DM and will assist you further there,” Uber wrote.

But some tweeps felt the driver should not have been punished, instead Kariuki should have tried to find out why he (Uber Driver) was inebriated in the morning.

Others applauded Kariuki for staying vigilant.

Here are their comments:

The best thing to do yesterday a Drunk truck driver almost finished my whole family. Way to go bro wacha Watu wapige mdomo ni kawaida tumezoea — Yassir Badi (@yassir_badi) March 21, 2020

I actually wanted to ask if kariuki bothered to find out why this guy was intoxicated at this hour. Life Ina stress Mingi ndugu. We have lost it. We don't listen to each other anymore. We just jump to punishment… I would love to know why he was drunk and if I can help — Lord Abraham M. Mutai (@ItsMutai) March 21, 2020

You did well. Drunk driving is a no no, those yapping that's it was uncalled for could now be here crying that '.. ohh pray for my fiancee/bro etc…was involved in an Uber crash.." nonsense.

Good job, you saved that man's life and of many others!#ArriveAlive! — S.A Ahmed 𒀫 محمد ☯ (@Skyneus) March 21, 2020

All of you’ve done is embarrassed the guy. Sema tu ulikuwa unadai clout.🥱 — Victor Mark🏄🏽‍♂️ (@999mxrk) March 21, 2020

If it makes you happy some has had there contract terminated ni sawa tu. You meet qualifications za chairman wa kamati ya ROHO CHAFU — Pmaina (@Pmaina56597637) March 21, 2020

But atleast download an updated version of Uber, with a "cancel ride" option….. it's much better than recording and posting him all over — dan oduk (@_outdated) March 21, 2020

