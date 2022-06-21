Tweep Frank Obegi’s Body Among Four Discovered in Kiambu Over Alleged Cryptocurrency Scam

Renowned twitter influencer Frank Obegi is dead.

Obegi is among three people whose bodies were found mutilated, private parts chopped and dumped in Kijabe forest, Kiambu county.

Reports indicate that the four were allegedly involved in a cryptocurrency scam that led to their lives being taken away in such a brutal murder.

They had been reported missing a week ago around Kasarani area before their bodies were identified after being picked from Kijabe forest.

Confirming the same, Lari OCPD Anderson Furaha said their bodies were badly mutilated in what is suspected to be a revenge mission.

Mr Furaha stated that the four were strangled before their body parts were later chopped off. All four bodies had deep cuts to the neck and chopped private parts.

“One of them had been partly eaten by wild animals. Their private parts had been amputated and it seems they died through strangulation. They had no identification documents and were naked,” Mr Furaha told Nation.

This comes as President Uhuru while launching the DCI forensic lab last week promised dire actions against digital fraudsters.

The Head of State said the emergence of electronic fraud in the country was caused by increased digital transactions.

Thus, he directed the Ministry of Interior and ICT to outline appropriate measures to strengthen the capacity of the cybercrimes unit with the newly launched Forensic lab.

“A new wave of crime is equally emerging that involves things like Sim swapping and the typical ‘tuma kwa hii namba’ syndicate, all of which we must deal with properly,” he said.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Rest easy bro frank obegi.

Guys kuleni jasho yenu tu, scamming won't help at all.

He started with ATMs of which his brother Leyton (and some of us at seasons) warned him several times but hakusikia. On Monday they scammed someone Ksh 1M (cryptocurrency) allegedly whereby… pic.twitter.com/pbAmQNpOIp — Babu Mmoja. (@Babuj_) June 20, 2022

On Frank Obegi and more of this. All I can say is this : Of late, there has been an increase in the number of young Kenyans requesting Cashapps, Zelle, Venmo, Bank accounts, World remit, Send wave, PayPal and home addresses of their friends/ family in the US and North America. — A-A-RON (@necchy_) June 21, 2022

That Frank Obegi story is not even a wake up call to any of these online scammers unfortunately 💔 I've shared this story with a an upcoming scammer, ameniambia kila mtu atakufa tu 😭… — Wait a Minute (@AEMTOPA) June 20, 2022

There is nothing as sad as seeing a young man like Frank Obegi die in such a way. Guys learn to 'eat' what you have worked for. If the story being peddled on SM is true, we have a lot to do to the current generation that thinks there is 'easy money'. pic.twitter.com/3hBlDtxNTz — Francis Muli (@FmuliKE) June 21, 2022

Frank Obegi KOT Member Is Dead in a conspiracy of Fraud.His body is

among the 4 found tortured and mutilated in Kiambu days .Sad and Scary.Police should investigate and tell us exactly what happened…This looks like a Police job anyway. STOP KILLING THE YOUTH pic.twitter.com/WexFhqs0j1 — Hon.MOSES OKOTH 'Sesso' 🇰🇪 (@hon_sesso) June 20, 2022

