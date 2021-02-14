TV47’s News, Entertainment Segments Among The Most Watched Programmes In Kenya

TV47’s news segment and weekend entertainment show ‘Bomba La Sanaa’ are among the most-watched programme, a new study has shown.

Soap operas ‘So Much Love’, ‘Destiny’ and the adults-only ‘Garden of Eden’ also ranked highly, according to the new research by One Pulse Limited.

TV47’s breakfast show ‘Morning Cafe’ is also popular with viewers.

The majority of TV47 viewers are in Nairobi, Kisumu. West Pokot, TransNzoia, Uasin Gishu, Kiambu, Nyeri, Nakuru, Machakos, Mombasa, and Embu.

The survey conducted in a single day with a possible sample size of over 13,000 respondents shows that most viewers are in the 18-60 years age bracket, with an income of between Ksh10,000 and Ksh50,000.

‘Garden Of Eden’, which airs every Wednesday at 10 pm is popular with 21-24-year-olds, with 58.06% of the respondents having watched the show.

18 to 20-year-olds account for 40% of the programme viewership. In the 25-34 year demographic. 30.36% reported having watched the show.

TV47 is popular with youth aged between 18 years and 34 years. In the 18-20 age bracket, 50% watch TV47 News, and an equal percentage tune in to ‘Morning Cafe’, ‘Destiny’ and ‘So Much Love’.

In the 21-24 years age bracket, 33.33% watch News, Bomba La Sanaa, Morning Cafe and the soap operas.

All the respondents in Kisumu said they watch ‘So Much Love’, aired every weekday from 6 pm, the soap opera about two lovers fighting against their relentless faith in the heist of murder and lies.

In Nairobi, 40.63% of respondents watch Morning Cafe, and this number is slightly more, at 50% in Mombasa.

The survey also says other top watched TV outlets in Kenya include sports shows on DStv and the entertainment on Netflix.

