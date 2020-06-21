TV47 CEO Eugene Anangwe Resigns

TV47’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Eugene Anangwe has called it quits after just months of service at the media house.

Anangwe announced his exit via his social media pages.

He said he resigned because of personal reasons without going into details.

“Goodbyes! Not so many people if not everyone wish for moments to say them; certainly me included! But these things are inevitable & I have come to that point myself- where I say goodbye to my team at TV47. I resigned due to personal reasons & I remain proud of my work Folded hands, ” he wrote on Saturday.

He has been leading the TV47 team since the launch of the station in July last year.

Prior to joining TV47, Anangwe worked in neighbouring country Rwanda for 10 years.

According to Anangwe, setting upTV47 from scratch wasn’t an easy task in the competitive industry.

He called on the employees he lives behind to continue with the vision he had for the young media house.

“I took a chance with this baby. I call it my baby because I, we, gave it life…Setting up TV47 from scratch was definitely a new challenge and I am happy that I had all of you to help me in building the brand that TV47 is today. My plea to all of you is to never let this ship sink. Make it sail on for generations that will come after you so that they can also have a place to practice great journalism and tell the untold stories, ” he said.

“When I was given the task of working on project TV47, my vision and hope was to create a brand that will outlive me. A platform for mentorship and second chances for those that were told ‘No you can’t do it!’

“I, therefore, beseech you to carry the same vision in everything you do at TV47. Guard and protect the interests of the station jealously even as you protect your personal interests.”

The media house was trying to get on its feet when the Coronavirus pandemic struck affecting its revenue just like many other industry players.

Under the management of the CEO, this writer understands, the station was forced to send some members of staff on unpaid leave to stay afloat.

TV 47 is owned by Cape Media, a firm established by Mt Kenya University founder Prof. Simon Gicharu.

