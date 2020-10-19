TV Host Anne Kiguta Castigates K24 Management For Cancelling MP Ndindi Nyoro’s Interview

K24 TV anchor and Punchline host Anne Kiguta has apologised to her viewers after her interview with Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro was cancelled by the management.

The fiery lawmaker allied to Deputy President had been invited to the show by Kiguta on Sunday night to weigh in on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) debate and the 2022 succession politics but moments later the show was cancelled without any explanation.

In a bold statement during the show, Kiguta stated that she disagreed with the management’s move as Kenyans deserve to hear why the lawmaker is against some of the BBI proposals.

“We at Punchline invited the fiery first time legislator Ndindi Nyoro on the programme. The Kiharu legislator, as you well know, is a staunch defender of Deputy President William Ruto who has cast his aspersions on the BBI process. That interview has been cancelled, ” she said.

“As the host of this programme, I have a responsibility to you the viewer and so I must state that this was not my decision and I respectfully disagree with it.”

As journalist, Kiguta noted that she reaches out to all politicians regardless of their affiliations but noted that she is bound by the management’s decision.

“The management of the station was of a contrary opinion and had their considered views, concerns by which this programme is bound, ” she added.

“I must also say that this is a decision that is within their rights because as they say, management reserves the right of admission and so my apologies to the viewers of this programme.”

I said, what I SAID. This is still #Punchline. pic.twitter.com/FysLOaNUEs — Anne Kiguta (@AnneKiguta) October 18, 2020

On his part, Nyoro linked the cancellation of the interview to dynasty politics.

“Cancelled. Dynasties cannot stomach the truth, not in their media house. But why invite us (Hustlers) in the 1st place? Anyway, TV ni yao na nchi pia ni yao. They can now have a monologue on Dynasties & about Dynasties. We are African and Africa is our Business, ” said Nyoro.

K24 TV is owned by the Mediamax Network Limited associated with the Kenyatta family.

