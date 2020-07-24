TV Girl Yvonne Okwara Makes Comeback After Undergoing Spinal Surgery

Citizen TV presenter Yvonne Okwara who has been out of the public eye for quite some time has finally made a comeback, disclosing that she had been unwell.

Taking to Instagram, the celebrated presenter gave an update of her health disclosing that she had undergone spinal surgery following years of excruciating pain resulted from 2 slip discs in her lower spine.

She further documented the troubles she had to go through every day in pain while putting up a smile and brave face for the cameras.

“I’m alive and well! 😜 But I needed to take a step back and look after my mind and body. I’ve been dealing with 2 slip discs in my lower spine. Which have caused excruciating, chronic pain for close to 2 years now,” she wrote.

Read: Miguna Miguna Comes To Yvonne Okwara’s Defense Following Attack by KoT

She further added, ” One day I’ll write about what it’s like living with chronic pain. Every day. Putting on a brave face at work, with friends and how it changes your life, the mind and how exhausting and limiting it is. Always lurking in the background as you try to go about with your life.”

Yvonne thanked her friends and family who have sent well wishes adding that she is looking forward to a speedy recovery and getting back to what she loves doing.

In a different incident in 2018, Yvonne lost her elder brother, Albert Okwara who had lived with a disability as a deaf-blind person.

Read Also: Yvonne Okwara Appointed As USN Supplements Ambassador In Kenya

In a long Facebook post titled ‘My Journey With Albert Okwara’, the news anchor opened up about sheltering her brother who was disabled.

“Allow me to introduce you to him. Albert Okwara was born close to 50 years ago. He is deaf-blind. And yes, it is one word. Not deaf and blind!” she said. Okwara shared that doctors had told her parents that her brother would not live past 5 years old, but he clearly lived beyond their expectations. The news anchor shared the news on her Instagram saying that she is heartbroken with the death of her brother. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu