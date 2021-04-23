TV Girl Rose Gakuo Lands New Job At NMS Months After Quitting K24

Journalist Rose Gakuo has landed a new job at the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) just months after parting ways with K24.

Gakuo is now the head of public relations, stakeholder engagements at NMS, going by the bio on her profile.

Reports indicate that her job description entails leading PR strategies and uphold the image and reputation of the NMS.

Going by the photos on her profile, Gakuo has been captured on several occasions with President Uhuru Kenyatta and NMS director-general Mohammed Badi while they were inspecting projects across the city.

Last year, in a move to decongest Nairobi CBD, the NMS issued a new list of bus termini for PSVs to follow.

Badi announced that PSVs will dock in the city outskirts, adding that a parcel of land had already been acquired for that purpose.

PSVs plying Ngong and Lang’ata roads (Kawangware, Kikuyu, Kibera, Lang’ata, Rongai, Kiserian) were to terminate at Green Park, popularly known as Railways Club. Initially, this terminus was to be built on the land where Neno Evangelism Centre of Pastor Ng’ang’a sits, but a court order stopped the move.

Matatus plying the Waiyaki Way, Uhuru Highway, Kipande and Limuru road routes were also to use the Fig Tree terminus in Ngara, according to the directive.

PSVs from Jogoo and Lusaka roads were to terminate at the Muthurwa Matatu terminus while those from Mt Kenya and Thika Superhighway to stop at the new Desai and Park Road termini.

