TV Girl Nancy Onyancha Joins Switch TV Days After Being Axed By K24

Former K24 TV Swahili news anchor Nancy Onyancha is set to make a TV comeback at Redcross owned-media house, Switch TV.

The media personality shared a Switch TV logo on her Instagram page and captioned it, “Good morning My neighbours.”

Former colleagues at K24 TV including Fred Indimuli and Shiksha Arora thronged the comment section to congratulate her for her new job.

Nancy’s husband, Job Mwaura, who was also sacked in recent mass layoffs at K24 TV newsroom congratulated her saying, “Go Shine Girl”.

Nancy, her husband and Fred Indimuli were among over 100 journalists who lost their jobs at the Mediamax owned station late last month after a row over pay cuts.

Nancy will be heading to Switch TV to replace anchors who were poached by her former employer

The new dream team at K24 TV includes Diana Rose, Giverson Maina, Daniel Kituu, Abuller Ahmed and Nicholas Nduati.

Switch TV had taken to social media to advertise for the jobs after the anchors and reporters resigned in the chase for greener pastures at the Kenyatta owned media house.

