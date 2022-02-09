TV Anchor Akisa Wandera Resigns From KTN

Standard Group has lost yet another journalist, Akisa Wandera.

Word has it that the KTN prime time news anchor has resigned from the Mombasa Road-based media house in search of greener pastures.

She is set to join the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in mid-February.

Akisa’s exit comes barely two months after her colleague Linda Oguttu took a sabbatical leave from the media house following her appointment to the Football Federation of Kenya (FKF) caretaker committee.

“I have taken a sabbatical leave from the Standard Group Limited to serve in the FKF Secretariat,” Oguttu wrote on Twitter in December last year.

But sources in the know claim Ogutu was unable to reach an arrangement with the station’s management after being offered a job at FKF, forcing her to quit.

Other journalists who have left KTN recently include swahili anchors Lofty Matambo and Fridah Mwaka, all of who have found a new home at NTV.

BBC Talent

BBC has in recent years raided Kenyan newsrooms, poaching top journalists as it looks to spruce up its talent based in the Nairobi bureau.

Relaunched in November 2018, the Nairobi bureau is the largest outside of the UK.

Other journalists who have joined BBC recently include Victor Kiprop and Brian Osweta, all from the Nation Media Group. At NTV, Kiprop was a business anchor.

