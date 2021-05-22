TV 47 Shines In Just Concluded Kuza Awards : Here’s The Full List Of Winners

TV47 has emerged among the big boys in the TV industry in the just concluded Kuza Awards, scooping four awards, beating some of the oldest TV stations in the country.

TV47 won the Compliance Award Commercial FTA TV and was the first runners up in the Upcoming Broadcaster Award TV and Copyright Award TV categories.

The station, which is considered as being in the upcoming category, also won the Uzalendo Award, which was awarded to all licenced and working broadcasters.

TV 47 is owned by Cape Media, a firm established by Mt Kenya University founder Prof. Simon Gicharu.

The Local Content Award FTA TV- Overall Local Content quota was won by Inooro TV, followed by Kameme TV and Ebru TV.

Multichoice Kenya Limited won the Local Content Subscription Broadcasting Services Award, while Viusasa and Startimes Kenya Limited became second and third respectively.

Citizen TV emerged to in the Favorite FTA TV, followed by KTN Home while Switch TV came third.

Radio Maisha is the most trusted radio station for news, followed by Radio Citizen and vernacular station Musyi FM.

Citizen TV is the most trusted TV station for news, followed by KTN News and Nation Media’s NTV.

Here’s the full list of winners in the Kuza Awards on May 21, 2021.





