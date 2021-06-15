“Tutajipanga,” Ruto Tells Uhuru After He Allegedly Declared Support For One Nasa Chief

Deputy President has responded to reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared that he will support one of the National Super Alliance (Nasa) chiefs for Presidency in 2022.

In a multi-lingual tweet on Tuesday, June 15, Ruto faulted the Head of State for abandoning the eight million that voted for him in 2013 and 2017.

“So, what happens to the Thurakus, the kumìrà kùmèrà contingent, the 8 million of us?? None, no youth, no woman, no man of the 8M who woke up early and voted 3 times for UK/WsR ticket merit support? Sawa tu! Tutajipanga na support ya MUNGU,” tweeted Ruto.

🙆‍♀️🙆‍♂️🙆🙆‍♀️🙆🙆‍♂️EUCHO!!NGAI FAFA MWATHANI!! So, what happens to the Thurakus, the kumìrà kùmèrà contingent, the 8 million of us?? None, no youth, no woman, no man of the 8M who woke up early and voted 3 times for UK/WsR ticket merit support? Sawa tu! Tutajipanga na support ya MUNGU. pic.twitter.com/nz0oIxw86k — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) June 15, 2021

According to reports by The Star on Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday declared that he will pick his 2022 successor from among the Nasa principals if they unite and agree on a single candidate.

Nasa principles, who united against Uhuru and Ruto in 2017 general election include Raila Odinga (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya).

“Steve (Kalonzo), listen to your people and what they are saying. Unite in Nasa then we shall see what will happen. Whatever you will agree on is what I will go with,” the President said as quoted by The Star.

President Kenyatta was speaking to a delegation from Ukambani led Kalonzo, Kitui governor Charity Ngilu and Machakos governor Dr Alfred Mutua. Also present were senators, members of parliament and select MCAs in the three county assemblies of Kitui, Machakos and Makueni.

“If as Ukambani you will work together and stay united the way the Mt Kenya region is doing, then I have no doubt you will be part of the next government,” Uhuru said.

On Friday, during the burial of former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile, Kalonzo and Raila hinted at reviving Nasa.

