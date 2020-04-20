Tuskys Supermarket Closes Down Some Branches Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Tuskys supermarket has closed down three of its branches as the country grapples with the increasing number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

In a public notice on Monday, Benard Kahianyu, the Chairman Tusker Mattresses Limited, said the company is consolidating its business to better serve its customers in spacious branches by adhering to the government’s directives aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19.

“We have noted that in some areas where we have multiple locations close to each other, we can adequately serve customers better and more efficiently by consolidating our businesses in spacious branches which allow us to implement social distancing, and personal hygiene measures better, ” the notice reads in part.

The management has consolidated service centres in Nairobi CBD, Kitale Town and Mombasa Towns, effective Monday, April 20, 2020.

Tuskys Tom Mboya branch customers will be served from Tuskys Imara which is 100m away on the same street.

Tuskys Kitale Mega branch customers will be served from Tuskys Kitale CBD branch, within the same town.

At the same time, the Chairman said, Tuskys DIGO road branch customers will be served from Tuskys Bandari, which is 500m away along Haile Selassie Road Mombasa.

The Chairman further noted that the Supermarket has revamped its online shopping platform and home delivery services to meet the needs of customers amid the COVID-19 crisis that has left many confined to their homes.

The Supermarket declared some of its staff redundant in February over dwindling fortunes.

The latest comes at a time some retailers have shut down businesses as the COVID-19 crisis bites.

Last week, Shoprite announced that it’s closing down its supermarket at Waterfront Mall.

The move will render at least 100 people jobless.

